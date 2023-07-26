'Your whole politics revolves about changing names': Saurabh Bharadwaj's dig at Yogi Adityanath

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A." tweet pointing out that his whole politics revolves around changing names.

"But ur whole politics revolves about changing names," Bharadwaj who is also the National chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted on Tuesday.

This was in response to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's tweet saying "Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A."

Says Mr Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht who changed the name to Yogi Adityanath. https://t.co/a5gB1uilKk — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 25, 2023

In addition to this, in a retweet to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement, Bharadwaj wrote, "Says Mr Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht who changed the name to Yogi Adityanath."

The Twitter war on I.N.D.I.A. continued to linger on with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that those who seek foreign intervention on domestic issues now believe that INDIA can serve as a cover.

"Irony that those who seek intervention from abroad now believe that I.N.D.I.A can serve as a cover. Not to worry; the people will see through it," Jaishankar tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the tribe reminding the opposition camp that merely renaming itself will not erase their past deeds from public memory and the people of this country will surely see through this.

"In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory. The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval," Shah tweeted.

Irony that those who seek intervention from abroad now believe that I.N.D.I.A can serve as a cover.



Not to worry; the people will see through it. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 25, 2023

In response to Amit Shah's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted using a metaphor saying that it seems that the arrow (referring to Opposition parties) has hurt the right spot.

"It seems that the arrow has hit the target… It is hurting a lot…," read Kejriwal's tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the “completely directionless” INDIA alliance of opposition parties and compared the grouping with terrorist outfits like Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India.

In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory.



The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig that as the Britishers named themselves the East India Company and terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen and the Indian People's Front, all of whom have ‘India’ in them, similarly the Opposition was presenting itself with the name of India.

Addressing media persons here, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM’s remarks in the party’s Parliamentary meeting held earlier today. "We are proud of our PM. We will return to power in 2024. PM Modi in his remarks said that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national,” Prasad said.

“Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true," the former union minister said citing the Prime Minister’s remarks at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

Reacting to this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that BJP is nervous about the successful meetings of opposition parties in Patna and Bengaluru and alleged that the Prime Minister has become “directionless”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took a jibe at the Prime Minister asking a sarcastic question on Twitter. "Why does the Prime Minister hate India so much?" Kejriwal tweeted.

