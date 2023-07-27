Home Nation

Dressed in black, Opposition MPs meet to chalk out strategy in Parliament

They wore black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement in both Houses.

Published: 27th July 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge meets with other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties at his chamber in Parliament House, July 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, MPs belonging to the Opposition's INDIA bloc met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge here on Thursday to finalise their strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

Sources said the opposition leaders will not allow any business to be taken up in Lok Sabha after a no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition MPs have pointed out that ideally the no-confidence motion should be discussed before any other business is taken up.

They wore black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement in both Houses on the violence-racked northeastern state.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the issue.

A no-confidence motion against the government by Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Birla on Wednesday.

Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Violence Parliament Opposition Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp