Government insensitive in House: Kharge

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a strongly worded reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s letter seeking cooperation from Opposition parties in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the government’s attitude has been insensitive and arbitrary in the House.

“There is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in your letter. Contrary to the spirit of your letter, the attitude of the government has been insensitive and arbitrary in the House,” said Kharge.

Taking strong exception to PM Modi’s comparison with the Opposition bloc to terrorist organisations, the Congress president said, “The day Modi compares us with a terrorist organisation, the home minister writes a letter seeking cooperation from Opposition parties. The gap between the government and the Opposition existed for years, but now we see a gap in the government as well. PM calling INDIA directionless is unfortunate,” said Kharge.

As the stalemate between the government and Opposition over Manipur issue continues in Parliament, Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to leaders of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, seeking their cooperation in the discussion on the Manipur issue.

Sharing the letter on social media, Shah said that he has written to both leaders and appealed for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of Manipur in Parliament. “The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue,” he said.

Kharge went on to say, “It is easy to express feelings through letters but it is easier to win the confidence of the members of the Opposition present in the House by your conduct.” Though the government says that it is ready for a discussion on Manipur in the Parliament, the Opposition parties are adamant on a statement from PM on the Manipur situation, followed by a discussion.

“If the ruling party wants to run the proceedings of the house, it can be easily done by giving a chance to the opposition to speak. Similarly, the behaviour of the Leader of the House can be normal and positive rather than pre-determined-reaction driven. This will be helpful in the smooth running of the House,” he said.

“Members have been suspended for the entire session, making a mountain out of a molehill. The Opposition is giving notice every day for debate but the government is stalling it. When a member stands up to speak after taking the chairperson’s permission, the House leader stops them. Still, Opposition assemble in the House with the hope that there will be discussion,” Kharge said.

