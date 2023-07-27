Parliament monsoon session: Oppn continues protests over Manipur, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

DELHI: The Upper House of Parliament on Thursday witnessed a very heated exchange of barbs between the members of the treasury bench ( ruling BJP) and INDIA, the new alliance of the Opposition parties, during the session.

Attending the session donning black colour dress, the Opposition members continued sloganeering against PM Narendra Modi for his reluctance in giving a statement on the Manipur issue. The Opposition members disrupted the speech of EAM S Jaishankar, who was informing the House about India's foreign policy and the outcomes of PM Modi's foreign visits.

Irked at the commotion created by the Opposition members, Harivarshan Narayan Singh, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha said that "EAM is delivering a historic speech on the country's foreign reputation and success."And you people must acknowledge all these instead of creating disruptions".

The members of the treasury bench also turned aggressive and started attacking the Opposition wearing black coloured dresses. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal turned lashed out at the opposition members for wearing black dresses saying their future in politics is also black.

Other members of the BJP started massive sloganeering against the Opposition citing "Kala kapra kala dhan nahi sahega Hindustan" (Black clothes and black money will not be tolerated by Hindustan). EAM S Jaishankar later slammed the Opposition outside the session adjournment. Slamming the Opposition, Jaishankar said that they claim to be INDIA but don't want to hear about the country's achievements and reputation in foreign countries.

Following the ruckus, the Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

