PM Modi not speaking in Parliament but making political speeches in Rajasthan: Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches in Rajasthan.

Kharge said people have now become aware and will fight "this kind of politics."

"Today, people have become aware and they will fight and continue to do so...This means you do not want to talk in Parliament - the temple of democracy, and want to give a political speech in Rajasthan while opening new medical colleges," he told reporters outside Parliament while attacking the prime minister for not speaking in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

The opposition has been accusing the prime minister of not making a statement in Parliament on the northeastern state, which has seen violence since May 3.

Both Houses of Parliament have not been able to transact any business amid the uproar caused by the opposition, demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on Manipur thereafter.

