PM Modi not speaking in Parliament but making political speeches in Rajasthan: Kharge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches in Rajasthan.

Kharge said people have now become aware and will fight "this kind of politics."

"Today, people have become aware and they will fight and continue to do so...This means you do not want to talk in Parliament - the temple of democracy, and want to give a political speech in Rajasthan while opening new medical colleges," he told reporters outside Parliament while attacking the prime minister for not speaking in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

#WATCH | LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...The House is functioning. We are demanding that the PM come there and make a statement. But he is giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan. When he can go there, can't he come to the House for half an hour… pic.twitter.com/2ROWDbwhkW — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The opposition has been accusing the prime minister of not making a statement in Parliament on the northeastern state, which has seen violence since May 3.

Both Houses of Parliament have not been able to transact any business amid the uproar caused by the opposition, demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on Manipur thereafter.

