Home Nation

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

The Bombay High Court had earlier rejected their bail plea in December 2021. Following this Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira approached the Supreme Court of India. 

Published: 28th July 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vernon Gonsalves , Arun Ferreira

Activists Vernon Gonsalves (L) Arun Ferreira. (FILE | Photos - PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.

The activists were arrested in August 2018 on charges of inciting violence, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). 

The Bombay High Court had earlier rejected their bail plea in December 2021. Following this Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira approached the Supreme Court of India. 

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that activists Gonsalves and Ferreira had been in custody for five years and granted them bail. 

However, the bench ordered they shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police.

It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, along with 14 others, have been accused by the National Investigation Agency.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe into the matter.

The Jesuit priest, Stan Swamy who suffered from Parkinson's disease, was the oldest to be arrested in the case.At the time of his arrest, Swamy's health had been waning. But his bail appeal on medical grounds was rejected. In the eight months he spent in Mumbai's Tajola jail, his health declined to a point where he could not even eat or bathe by himself. He died of complications at the age of 84 on 5 July 2021 bringing a renewed focus on the UAPA and its place in India’s democracy.

Many also expressed anger at the way he was jailed during Covid-19 and repeatedly denied bail.

READ MORE: Life and liberty in the Bhima Koregaon case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhima Koregaon case Vernon Gonsalves Arun Ferreira Elgar parishad case Stan Swamy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp