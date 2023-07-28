Home Nation

Delhi girl bludgeoned to death with iron rod in Malviya Nagar park, murderer cousin arrested 

The 28-year-old man bludgeoned his cousin to death as her family rejected his marriage proposal. 

Published: 28th July 2023

The accused Irfan has been arrested by Delhi Police.

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old girl was found dead on a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar in the national capital, Delhi Police informed on Friday. 

The Delhi police have arrested her cousin, Irfan (28), who allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with an iron rod. 

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot, leaving the murder weapon behind. 

Delhi police, who arrived at the spot after receiving the information, recovered the body of the girl and sent it for an autopsy.

"We received information that a 25-year-old girl was found dead near Aurbindo College in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the girl may have been struck with the rod. Further investigation is underway," DCP South, Chandan Chowdhary, told ANI.

The iron rod has been also recovered from the crime spot, the police informed, adding that an investigation was underway.

According to the cops, the 22-year-old girl and her family had rejected the marriage proposal of the accused, Irfan, as he was earning the bare minimum. Irfan worked as a delivery boy. 

Police said on Friday morning Irfan asked the girl to come to the Vijay Mandal Park to talk. When the girl arrived at the spot, he allegedly bludgeoned her to death with an iron rod he was hiding. 

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, took note of the incident and tweeted, "In a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe. It doesn't matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, and the crimes do not stop."

A few minutes after the incident, the Delhi police arrested the accused. Further investigations are underway in the case. 

(With inputs from ANI)

