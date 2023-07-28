India’s path to internationalised higher education  

By Express News Service

India is now home to over 38 million students studying in about 50,000 academic institutions, including 1,100 universities, making it the second-largest higher education system globally. In the last decade, India has improved its position in the World University Rankings as well, with a total of 66 Indian universities cumulatively achieving 355 entries (an 18.7% increase in comparison to last year), making India the second most represented country in Asia in the QS World University Rankings, 2023. Despite this fact, its representation in international rankings has immense potential for development.

An increasing number of Indian students seek educational opportunities abroad, emphasising the importance of expanding internationalisation efforts at home. Year after year, a rising number of students travel abroad for education. About 7,50,000 students have travelled abroad to pursue higher education in 2022 alone.

Considered a watershed moment in India’s educational system, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, approved by the Union government on 29th July 2020, aims to revolutionise the country’s education system. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of learners, NEP 2020 addresses crucial aspects of education such as access, equity, quality, and internationalisation. As we celebrate its third anniversary, it is imperative to highlight the remarkable progress made in the internationalisation of higher education and its significance in today’s globalised world.

Higher education is pivotal in shaping individuals, societies, and the world. In an increasingly interconnected and globalised world, the internationalisation of higher education has emerged as a critical component in preparing students to thrive in a complex and diverse global environment. By embracing global perspectives, fostering cultural exchange, and collaborating with international partners, we can shape a brighter future for our students and position India as a global leader in education.

Internationalisation promotes intercultural understanding, empathy, and respect. By engaging with students from different backgrounds, our students develop a broader worldview, learn to appreciate diversity, and become global citizens who can contribute positively to a more inclusive and harmonious world. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has taken several measures to bolster internationalisation in higher education.

To enhance global collaborations, the Indian government has encouraged twinning degrees, dual degrees, and joint degree programmes in partnership with foreign universities and in this regard, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines for the Promotion & Maintenance of Standards of Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Educational Institutions. Moreover, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with numerous countries to facilitate student exchange programmes and study abroad initiatives. About 45 countries have MoUs signed with India, encouraging more and more student exchange programmes and fostering a truly global learning environment.

Internationalising higher education opens up a world of unique student job opportunities. Students gain valuable cross-cultural skills, language proficiency, and global perspectives that make them stand out to employers by studying abroad or participating in international exchange programmes. Exposure to diverse academic environments fosters adaptability and intercultural communication abilities, which are crucial in today’s interconnected job market. Additionally, networking with international peers and faculty members enhances their professional connections, ultimately leading to unique job opportunities both locally and globally.

A dedicated portal called ‘Study in India’ has been developed to address the issues of international students. The portal acts as a single entry point for all students coming to study in Indian Universities onboard all HEIs above a certain ranking, and lists all programmes they offer. This will facilitate international students in navigating all information about studies in India and act as a guide in choosing the right institute and course that fits their requirements.

To deal with the issue of brain drain as more and more students are moving overseas to seek higher education, the Ministry of Education has paved the way for the establishment of foreign universities in India by signing MoUs with two renowned Australian institutes, Deakin University and Wollongong University to set up campuses in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). This move attracts global expertise and provides Indian students with access to world-class education without leaving their home country.

In a more recent development, two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — IIT Delhi and IIT Madras — have gone global by signing to establish campuses in Abu Dhabi and Tanzania, respectively. These ventures expand the reach of Indian higher education while promoting cultural understanding and knowledge exchange.

Internationalisation in higher education offers a myriad of benefits. It fosters cross-cultural understanding, exposes students to diverse perspectives, and prepares them for a globalised workforce. Collaborative research opportunities with international partners help tackle global challenges and drive innovation. Furthermore, the exchange of faculty and students enhances academic excellence, creating well-rounded graduates who are equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.

NEP 2020 recognises the need for the internationalisation of Indian higher education, and the Ministry of Education is taking massive strides to transform this vision into reality. By aligning with global best practices and fostering international partnerships, India’s education system is poised to become more globally competitive and inclusive. The emphasis on internationalisation within NEP 2020 ensures that students have a global perspective, enabling them to thrive in an interconnected world.

By embracing internationalisation, India is nurturing future leaders with the skills, knowledge, and cross-cultural competencies necessary to excel in an increasingly interconnected world. Our collective responsibility is to commit to fostering an environment conducive to internationalisation and changing this persistent narrative that one must go overseas to access quality higher education.

Together with the support of all stakeholders, Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, we will continue to prioritise internationalisation efforts, driving India’s education system towards global excellence. I would appeal to the students, guardians, and society to seize this opportunity and nurture the next generation of global citizens who will contribute to a more prosperous, harmonious, and interconnected world.

