Northeast India continues to see alarming rise in cancer cases

Sneha Belcin By

Online Desk

Northeastern states of India continue to witness a rise in cancer cases, as data for the past two years from the National Cancer Registry Programme reaffirms. Not surprising since a report in 2018 described the Northeast as the "Cancer Capital" of the country with the causes ranging from lifestyle choices to inadequate treatment infrastructure.

The National Cancer Registry Programme data reveals that as against the national average of 2.45 percent cancer cases in 2022, Manipur has recorded a rise of 6.48 per cent cancer cases. The state previously had a 3.71 per cent increase in 2021.

Similarly, Sikkim saw a 6.67 per cent increase in cancer cases in the year 2022. Tripura witnessed a 3.51 per cent increase in the year 2022. Mizoram had a 3.44 per cent rise in 2022.

Meghalaya had a 2.79 per cent rise in 2022. Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh saw 2.71, 2.45 and 2.16 per cent increase in cancer cases respectively.

"A high prevalence of tobacco use, both smoked and smokeless, is noted in the NE region. Fifty-seven per cent of all cancers in men and 28 per cent of all cancers in women in this region are tobacco related," says a report titled 'Cancer scenario in North-East India & need for an appropriate research agenda.'

The report says that the prognosis and survival for cancers were also found to be worse in the northeastern states.

"Lack of adequate healthcare facilities for providing cancer services was a major factor influencing cancer outcomes," the report adds.

Uttar Pradesh tops the table

In the country as a whole, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of cancer cases - a total of 210958 cases in the year 2022.

Maharashtra and Bihar have registered 121717 and 109274 cases respectively.

Daman has seen the maximum rise in cancer cases in the years 2021 and 2022. The Union Territory has witnessed 8.87 per cent of cancer cases in 2021 and 11.11 per cent cancer cases in 2022.

Lakshadweep has the lowest number of cases - 28 cases. Daman, which has the highest per cent increase of cancer cases has the second lowest number of cases with only 150 cases.

Kerala had the lowest percentage of increase in cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh. While Kerala had a 1.73 per cent increase in cases, Himachal Pradesh had a 2.03 per cent increase.

