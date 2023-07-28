Home Nation

Northeast India continues to see alarming rise in cancer cases

The national average when it comes to cancer rate as of 2022 is 2.45 per cent.

Published: 28th July 2023 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

blood, doctor, test, cancer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sneha Belcin
Online Desk

Northeastern states of India continue to witness a rise in cancer cases, as data for the past two years from the National Cancer Registry Programme reaffirms. Not surprising since a report in 2018 described the Northeast as the "Cancer Capital" of the country with the causes ranging from lifestyle choices to inadequate treatment infrastructure.

The National Cancer Registry Programme data reveals that as against the national average of 2.45 percent cancer cases in 2022, Manipur has recorded a rise of 6.48 per cent cancer cases. The state previously had a 3.71 per cent increase in 2021.

Similarly, Sikkim saw a 6.67 per cent increase in cancer cases in the year 2022. Tripura witnessed a 3.51 per cent increase in the year 2022. Mizoram had a 3.44 per cent rise in 2022. 

Meghalaya had a 2.79 per cent rise in 2022. Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh saw 2.71, 2.45 and 2.16 per cent increase in cancer cases respectively. 

"A high prevalence of tobacco use, both smoked and smokeless, is noted in the NE region. Fifty-seven per cent of all cancers in men and 28 per cent of all cancers in women in this region are tobacco related," says a report titled 'Cancer scenario in North-East India & need for an appropriate research agenda.'

The report says that the prognosis and survival for cancers were also found to be worse in the northeastern states. 

"Lack of adequate healthcare facilities for providing cancer services was a major factor influencing cancer outcomes," the report adds. 

Uttar Pradesh tops the table

In the country as a whole, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of cancer cases - a total of 210958 cases in the year 2022. 

Maharashtra and Bihar have registered 121717 and 109274 cases respectively. 

Daman has seen the maximum rise in cancer cases in the years 2021 and 2022. The Union Territory has witnessed 8.87 per cent of cancer cases in 2021 and 11.11 per cent cancer cases in 2022. 

Lakshadweep has the lowest number of cases - 28 cases. Daman, which has the highest per cent increase of cancer cases has the second lowest number of cases with only 150 cases.  

Kerala had the lowest percentage of increase in cases, followed by Himachal Pradesh. While Kerala had a 1.73 per cent increase in cases, Himachal Pradesh had a 2.03 per cent increase. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer NorthEast
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp