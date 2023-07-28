West Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14 to make reels

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: A couple from West Bengal sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone 14, it has emerged. What is even more appalling is that they bought the iPhone to shoot Instagram reels of their travels.

According to state police, the incident happened in Panihati's Ganganagar area near Kolkata.

Cops said they have already arrested the mother Sathi Ghosh. However, authorities have not yet traced the father, identified as Jaydev Ghosh, who is absconding. An active search is ongoing to apprehend the man.

The incident came to light only after locals got suspicious of the couple as they could not see the baby for weeks, and reported the matter to the police, a senior officer said.

Following a confrontation, the woman finally admitted to having sold the baby for money to purchase the iPhone 14 to travel to places like Digha and Mandarmoni and shoot Instagram reels.

It was also revealed that the father had earlier attempted to sell their seven-year-old daughter.

The police have filed a case against the couple and a woman who had bought the child on the charges of human trafficking. The police rescued the infant from Priyanka Ghosh. A detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

