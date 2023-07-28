Home Nation

YSRCP to support Modi govt in Parliament, vote against no-trust motion

The 26-party opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House.

Published: 28th July 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The YSR Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc INDIA.

While the notice has been admitted, a decision on the date for a debate is yet to be taken.

"How does bringing a no-confidence motion help the country? Trying to weaken the central government at this time of disturbance in Manipur and two hostile neighbours is not in the national interest," YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy said.

"It is the time to work together not against each other. The YSRC Party shall support the government and vote against the motion," he said.

YSR Congress Party has 22 members in Lok Sabha and nine in Rajya Sabha.

YSR Congress functionaries said the party will vote in favour of the government in Rajya Sabha when it takes up the bill to replace the Delhi Services ordinance next week.

The party's support will be crucial for the BJP-led NDA to ensure the smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.

