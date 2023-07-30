Home Nation

Jharkhand govt nod for country's first hydrogen fuel plant, approves Rs 354.28 crore investment

Jharkhand Govt has approved Rs 354.28 crore for the establishment of a first-of-its-kind industry.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday nod for the set-up of the nation's first hydrogen fuel-related plant in Jamshedpur, as per an official statement. This hydrogen plant will be the second hydrogen plant in the world. Earlier, a hydrogen engine plant was built in Germany.

Jharkhand Govt has approved Rs 354.28 crore for the establishment of a first-of-its-kind industry. It is being established in collaboration with Tata Motors Limited and American company Cummins Inc. It will be operated by Tata Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (TGESPL). Soren will soon sign MoU with M/s TGESPL.

“After the MoU, the way will be paved for the establishment of the country’s first hydrogen fuel-related industry in Jamshedpur. The latest technology of making hydrogen engines will be used, which will benefit the whole country in the coming times,” said the Jharkhand CM, according to Khabar infra.

As per the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021, and per the investment received from the unit and direct employment, the unit has been classified under the mega category. The capacity of the proposed unit will be over 4000 Hydrogen IC Engine/Fuel Agnostic Engine and 10,000+ Battery systems. According to an estimate, the unit will provide employment to more than 310 people directly or indirectly, the statement said.

Advantages of Hydrogen fuel:

- It is a basic earth element and is available in abundance.
- When it burns, it doesn’t emit harmful substances. The only by-product or emission from the usage of hydrogen fuel is water. It makes this fuel 100% clean.
- It is a non-toxic substance and environment friendly
- Compared to diesel or gas, it is much more fuel-efficient as it can produce more energy per pound of fuel.

