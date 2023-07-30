Tiger population rises to 560 from 442 in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The tiger population in Uttarakhand has increased from 442 to 560 when compared to 2018. With an increase of 118 tigers, Uttarakhand has retained its third position after Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in terms of tiger population in the country.

Global Tiger Day, celebrated as Tiger Conservation Day, was held in Ramnagar on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested leading wildlife conservationists from across the country to visit the Jim Corbett Museum Kaladhungi, saying, "World-renowned former hunter Jim Corbett spent most of his life in his old house at Kaladhungi near Haldwani, which has been converted into a museum."

Union Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "It is the duty of human life to protect nature, when man will protect nature, nature itself will protect the creatures." He further added that "five decades of tiger conservation have been completed, which is full of achievements."

Sameer Sinha, Chief Wildlife Warden, Uttarakhand Forest Department, told The New Indian Express, "Today is indeed a day of celebration for Uttarakhand wildlife, with a very significant increase in tiger population. This is a big tribute to the people of Uttarakhand, whose support has made possible the encouraging population of tigers in Uttarakhand."

With 3,167 tigers, which is about 75 per cent of the global population, the once bright orange fur and isolated low roar can no longer be classified as rare wildlife in Uttarakhand, according to the 2022 tiger census.

State-wise tiger data was released at the event. There has been an increase of 715 tigers in 2022 when compared to 2018 across India. Based on the 2022 data, the total number of tigers is 3682, which was 2967 in 2018. Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of tigers at 785, followed by Karnataka at 563 and Uttarakhand at 560.

According to the data released, the number of tigers in Uttarakhand Corbett Tiger Reserve is large. With an increase of 118 tigers compared to 2018, the total number of tigers in the state now stands at 560. At the same time, the number of tigers in Corbett Tiger has increased from 231 to 260.

