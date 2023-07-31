Home Nation

31 antiquities stolen from centrally-protected monuments, temples under ASI in last 10 years: Govt

Whenever any such antiquity surfaces abroad, the ASI takes up the matter with the Indian embassies or missions through the MEA for their retrieval, the minister said in his response.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thirty-one antiquities have been stolen from centrally-protected monuments and temples under the Archaeological Survey of India in the last 10 years, the government informed Parliament on Monday, but added four of them have been recovered.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

A total of 31 antiquities have been stolen from centrally-protected monuments, sites, temple etc under the ASI during 2013-2023 of which 27 are still to be recovered, he said.

"However, no information is available about their illegal shipping abroad," he said.

The government is committed to bring back the antiquities of Indian-origin which were taken away from India.

Whenever any such antiquity surfaces abroad, the ASI takes up the matter with the Indian embassies or missions through the MEA for their retrieval, the minister said in his response.

"The Archaeological Survey of India has retrieved 251 antiquities from foreign countries from the year 1976 to 2023, of which 238 have been retrieved from 2014 to 2023," he added.

In a separate response to another query, the Union minister shared country-wise and year-wise data on the return on 238 antiquities to India since 2014.

In 2021, as many as 157 antiquities were returned from the US, and in 2022, as many as 29 items from Australia, according to data shared in his response. The ASI is committed towards the protection of monuments, sites and antiquities under its jurisdiction, the government said.

"Besides regular watch and ward staff of the ASI, private security guards, state police armed guards, and Central Industrial Security Force have been deployed as per requirement. Whenever any theft of antiquity is reported, FIR is lodged in concerned police station and 'Look Out Notice' is issued to law enforcement agencies including Custom Exit Channels to keep a vigil to trace stolen antiquity and prevent its illegal export," the minister said.

Of the 31 antiquities that have been stolen from centrally-protected monuments and temples, the highest number of 14 were from sites in Karnataka out of which one has been recovered, according to data shared by the minister.

Four objects each were stolen from sites in Bihar and Odisha, and are yet to be recovered, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
antiquities centrally-protected monuments and temples Archaeological Survey of India G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp