Centre asks Manipur govt to 'revisit' proposal for world's tallest flag pole

Currently, the tallest flag pole for flying India's national flag is in Belagavi, Karnataka, which stands at 110 metres in height (361 ft).

Published: 31st July 2023 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Centre has asked the Manipur government to 'revisit' a proposal to install the world's tallest flag pole at Imphal.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He was asked whether any proposal is pending with the government for the installation of the world's tallest national flag pole, to which he replied in the affirmative.

"A proposal for installation of the tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the state government of Manipur," he said.

"State government of Manipur has been asked to revisit their proposal and submit the details for consideration of Ministry of Culture," Reddy added.

Currently, the tallest flag pole for flying India's national flag is in Belagavi, Karnataka, which stands at 110 metres in height (361 ft). The flag pole at Belagavi Fort Lake is 1 foot taller than the one in Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, which stands at 360 feet.

The tallest flag pole in the world is located in Cairo, which stands at 201.952 metres in height (662.57 ft).

(With inputs from PTI)

