Home Nation

Indian security agencies pool in ideas to counter China's 'invisible warfare'

The Indian security establishment has been conducting an exercise to bring multiple agencies on a common ground following China’s wider application of ‘Grey Zone Warfare.’

Published: 31st July 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian security establishment has been conducting an exercise to bring multiple agencies on a common ground following China’s wider application of ‘Grey Zone Warfare.’ The Grey Zone is defined as “competitive interactions among and within state and non-state actors that fall between the traditional war and peace duality” by the United States Special Operations Command.

Multiple sources in the Indian security establishment called the ongoing exercise a significant initiative and have confirmed an elaborate multi-page note on the Grey Zone Warfare sent to more than 10 agencies, which included those from intelligence, military and the Central Armed Police Forces. The exercise also initiated the pooling of ideas to counter it.

“The exercise has been of good use,” said a source, but did not elaborate on its outcome. Mentioning China’s application of Grey Zone Warfare (GZW), the note cites instances such as the South China Sea, the development of the border defence villages along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Chinese investment in the media. The same tactics were also rolled out during Doklam, said the sources.

The paper identifies Grey Zone Warfare being employed by China against India and its friendly neighbours. China’s major application of GZW is related to the border defence villages that gained impetus after the 19th Communist Party Congress in October 2017.

These more than 600 villages are being built to create a buffer. These will be of multiple usages, including facilitation of movement along the borders, a means of surveillance on forces and strengthening territorial claims. It also says that there should be facilities comparable to or better than China, including roads, habitation, power and other amenities. The highlight is Chinese investment in “news aggregation and applications” in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China India Indo-China Tensions Grey Zone Warfare Indo-China Border
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp