Jharkhand app to track jumbo herds to avert frequent clashes

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Having launched a mobile app through which forest officials would be able to update people about the exact location of elephants, Jharkhand is now working on an alarm system so that people could be alerted and prepare to deal with the menace and minimise the man-animal conflict.

According to forest officials, out of the total of 24 districts, 20 districts have elephants, due to which, on an average, 80 people are killed while over 150 suffer injuries in man-elephant conflict every year in Jharkhand.

Admitting that humans have intruded into the elephant corridor resulting in an increase in man-elephant conflicts in recent years, CM Hemant Soren launched the elephant tracking app on Friday which could be downloaded from play store by typing Jharkhand Elephant Tracker on it. Nodal officer appointed for developing this app said that informing the exact location of the elephants, this app would also help people be prepared.

RANCHI: Having launched a mobile app through which forest officials would be able to update people about the exact location of elephants, Jharkhand is now working on an alarm system so that people could be alerted and prepare to deal with the menace and minimise the man-animal conflict. According to forest officials, out of the total of 24 districts, 20 districts have elephants, due to which, on an average, 80 people are killed while over 150 suffer injuries in man-elephant conflict every year in Jharkhand. Admitting that humans have intruded into the elephant corridor resulting in an increase in man-elephant conflicts in recent years, CM Hemant Soren launched the elephant tracking app on Friday which could be downloaded from play store by typing Jharkhand Elephant Tracker on it. Nodal officer appointed for developing this app said that informing the exact location of the elephants, this app would also help people be prepared.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });