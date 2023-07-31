Home Nation

NSDC to train one lakh nurses for overseas market

To ensure a steady supply of skilled healthcare workers, NSDCI has already set up international centres in India to train nurses and allied healthcare workforce.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To cater to the increasing global demand for qualified nurses, dental assistants, dialysis technicians, respiratory therapists, physiotherapists and other specialised healthcare professionals, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has undertaken an ambitious plan to train and equip around 1 lakh nurses and 10 million caregivers, so that they can be deployed overseas.

While thousands of healthcare workers have already been posted abroad in hospitals and institutes, the next batch is being given specialised skill training, apart from being given language proficiency training in English, Japanese, and German so that they fit in well and can communicate effectively in overseas placements.

NSDC, a public-private partnership firm with the primary mandate of catalysing the skills landscape in India, has undertaken the task of training a qualified healthcare workforce and placing them abroad.
Apart from that, the NSDC International Limited (NSDCI), a subsidy of NSDC, which is a leading global talent development organisation of India, is actively collaborating and partnering with Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Japan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to meet their demand aggregation.

To ensure a steady supply of skilled healthcare workers, NSDCI has already set up international centres in India to train nurses and the allied healthcare workforce. It is also planning to start Objective Structured Clinical Examination and the National Council Licensure Examination, a tool that can be utilised to assess healthcare professionals in a clinical setting, and language proficiency tests.

Also, collaborations have already been made with prestigious organisations like the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Trust, Goethe (German language course), and leading Japanese companies.

Similarly, in the UK, NSDCI is partnering with National Health Service Trust to meet the demand for 1,000 nurses and 1,500 care workers. The USA, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and GCC countries are also part of the strategic plan for demand aggregation. “NSDC is at the forefront of strengthening the skilling ecosystem in India and understands the need for skilled health professionals in India and globally,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International.

“NSDCI is working with various prestigious institutions, leading private companies to create global opportunities for healthcare workers and is playing a critical role in addressing the challenges around the availability of skilled talent in the healthcare sector. NSDCI is also working to create channels for skill harmonisation, and training with the partner nations to help bridge the skills gap and also to promote knowledge-sharing and collaboration between academia and industry,” he told this paper.

NSDCI has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Nursing Council, a national regulatory body for nurses and nurse education in India, to create overseas opportunities for healthcare workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NurseshealthcareNSDC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp