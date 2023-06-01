Amrita Group launches global seedball campaign

By Express News Service

FARIDABAD: AYUDH, the International youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Amrita Hospital, and Amrita University, has jointly launched the global seedball campaign in the city as part of the Civil-20 (C-20) initiatives under the G-20, a statement released from Amrita group said.

Aimed to reduce global warming and mitigate climate change, the seedball campaign was earlier launched at global level in April this year by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), who is the Chairperson of C-20 working group, it added.

The statement said that hundreds of people enthusiastically participated in this seedball campaign launch, which included making the seedballs, starting with mixing of the soil and manure, till the final shaping up of the seedballs. Many local varieties of the seeds were used to prepare these seedballs.

“Among the crowd were people from other CSOs and NGOs in and around Faridabad, employees of Amrita Hospital including many Doctors and Nurses, students and faculty of Amrita University, as well as students and faculty of adjoining schools,” it added.

Amrita Group informed that the Global Seedball Campaign aims to make 1 million seedballs in the year 2023. The C-20 SRC Working Group and AYUDH are jointly implementing this campaign all over theworld, it added.

This global seedball campaign launched by Mata Anandmayi as part of C20 this year involves producing seedballs in large numbers and then scattering these seedballs in forest areas where vegetation is desired.

The seedballs depend on natural monsoon rains to germinate and mature into plants or trees.

A seedball is a small ball or pellet made of clay and seeds. Seedballs are an ancient technique used for forest and soil restoration and are now gaining popularity as a modern method of ecological restoration.

