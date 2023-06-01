Home Nation

BJP launches Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan in bid to increase support base in Jammu & Kashmir

The J&K BJP president said party leaders and workers would reach out to people across the UT to apprise them about various programmes and schemes launched for their welfare by the Modi government.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In order to increase its reach and support base, the BJP has launched a month-long 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan' this month to highlight the achievements of the central government in the past nine years.

J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina said the 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan' has been launched in J&K. The mass contact programme would continue from June 1-30.

“Big rallies will be organised during this mass contact programme. The programmes would cover the parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in J&K. We will reach out to every household under the mass contact campaign,” Raina said.

The J&K BJP president said party leaders and workers would reach out to people across the UT to apprise them about various programmes and schemes launched for their welfare by the Modi government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at booth levels on June 23 in connection with the martyrdom of Shama Prasad Mukherjee,” he said adding, “Yoga Divas will also be organised at all tehsils in J&K on June 21.”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said three big rallies would be held in three parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir from June 11-18 as part of the 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan'.

“The rallies will be held in Anantnag in south Kashmir, Srinagar in central Kashmir and Baramulla in north Kashmir. Union ministers will be attending these rallies,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Law and Justice minister Arjun Ram Meghawal would be among the Union ministers to attend the rallies.

“BJP leaders would also meet intellectuals and traders in the Valley during this mass contact programme,” Thakur said, adding that from June 23-30, a door to door contact programme would be launched.

He said as part of “Vikas Tirath” from June 1-3, BJP leaders and workers will visit areas where big projects have been launched in J&K in the last nine years and apprise people of their benefits.

The BJP leaders would also be interacting with beneficiaries of the public welfare schemes launched by the government in the last nine years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jammu & Kashmir J&K
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp