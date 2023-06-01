BJP launches Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan in bid to increase support base in Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In order to increase its reach and support base, the BJP has launched a month-long 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan' this month to highlight the achievements of the central government in the past nine years.

J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina said the 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan' has been launched in J&K. The mass contact programme would continue from June 1-30.

“Big rallies will be organised during this mass contact programme. The programmes would cover the parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in J&K. We will reach out to every household under the mass contact campaign,” Raina said.

The J&K BJP president said party leaders and workers would reach out to people across the UT to apprise them about various programmes and schemes launched for their welfare by the Modi government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at booth levels on June 23 in connection with the martyrdom of Shama Prasad Mukherjee,” he said adding, “Yoga Divas will also be organised at all tehsils in J&K on June 21.”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said three big rallies would be held in three parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir from June 11-18 as part of the 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan'.

“The rallies will be held in Anantnag in south Kashmir, Srinagar in central Kashmir and Baramulla in north Kashmir. Union ministers will be attending these rallies,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Law and Justice minister Arjun Ram Meghawal would be among the Union ministers to attend the rallies.

“BJP leaders would also meet intellectuals and traders in the Valley during this mass contact programme,” Thakur said, adding that from June 23-30, a door to door contact programme would be launched.

He said as part of “Vikas Tirath” from June 1-3, BJP leaders and workers will visit areas where big projects have been launched in J&K in the last nine years and apprise people of their benefits.

The BJP leaders would also be interacting with beneficiaries of the public welfare schemes launched by the government in the last nine years.

