Chandigarh Diary : Rahul Gandi's overnight Yatra with truck drivers

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his overnight yatra with truck drivers and the conversations he had with them while travelling on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway. Donning his trademark white T-shirt, he undertook the journey last Monday from Delhi to Chandigarh in Prem Rajpoot’s truck from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers. In the video, he is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to other drivers at a dhaba. He met and spoke with a group of truck drivers at a dhaba in Murthal on NH-44, and rode a truck from there to Chandigarh.

Mann visits Bathinda after Raj’s water demand

Last week Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in Bathinda to meet a delegation of farmers from Rajasthan-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Member of Parliament from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal as a high-level meeting was held on the water-sharing issue as Rajasthan has been demanding water from Punjab. Mann was to stay for only three hours on May 21 for a short period but he spent the night there as he was accompanied by top officials of the state government.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and senior congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s picture was used in an advertisement on treating impotence on Facebook. Bajwa stated it was a cheap tactic either by his political opponents or some individuals acting at their behest to defame him. He alleged in his complaint to the Chandigarh Police that the advertiser was fully aware that he had never taken any such kind of treatment and also knew he was well known. This post has been widely circulated on social media. A case has been registered by the police in the cyber cell and investigations are going on.

