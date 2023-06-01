Display of anti-tobacco warning now must for OTT platforms

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that all over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms will now have to display anti-tobacco warnings as seen in movies screened in theatres and TV programmes.

The announcement came on World No Tobacco Day as the ministry issued a gazette notification amending the rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004. The Union health ministry took the decision following discussions with the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry and other stakeholders. “If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the notification, publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots each of a minimum of 30 seconds at the beginning and middle of the programme. They shall also be required to exhibit an anti-tobacco health warning as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen when tobacco products or their use are shown during the programme.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco is one of the major causes of death and disease in India and accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year. India is also the second largest consumer and producer of tobacco.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who released the OTT guidelines for the regulation of online depiction of Tobacco Products in online curated content, said that these guidelines will go a long way to dissuade people from tobacco consumption. Expressing concern over rising tobacco consumption among the young, the minister appealed to people to break free from the shackles of tobacco and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

“It is time to create wide awareness among youth and the nation regarding the seriously debilitating and harmful effects of tobacco consumption,” the minister said and mooted the idea to start a Lok Bhagidari campaign in mission mode through Jan Abhiyaan.

