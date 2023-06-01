India strives for partnership with Singapore for vocational education : Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is exploring ways to partner with Singapore for seamless integration of skilling and vocational education, starting from the school level, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday. Pradhan, on a three-day visit to Singapore, met his counterpart Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation further and deepen engagements in education and skill development.

The minister met Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and held “fruitful conversations on further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and deepening engagements in all areas of education and skill development,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

He also said the ministry would explore ways in which Singapore can partner with India to seamlessly integrate skilling and vocational education starting from the school level itself. “Both the ministers agreed to broaden the contours of the existing partnership through institutional mechanisms, particularly towards building capacities of teachers and trainers, incorporating future skills into education and skilling ecosystem as well as explore engagement with special schools, sport schools,” the statement said.

Stressing that the 21st century will be India’s century, he said that world-class global universities, like Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, and Indian universities, must collaborate and deepen their engagements to create new models to inspire the 21st century,” he added.

“India and Singapore share strong historical, cultural, and civilisational links. Our friendship today is rooted in reciprocity, mutual trust, and respect. Scaling up partnerships in knowledge, skills, and frontier areas will add new dimensions to our long-standing friendship,” said Pradhan, who also visited various schools, higher and skilling institutions, including Nanyang Technological University, Spectra Secondary School, Skills Future, Institute of Technical Education Singapore, during his three-day visit.

Singapore, which has attended three G20 Education Working Group Meetings, will be participating in the forthcoming G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting in Pune in June also. “Natural allies, like India and Singapore, remain committed to working together for mutual and global prosperity,” he said.

“Insights gained today will add value to our efforts of transforming India’s skill ecosystem, creating a future-ready workforce, and harnessing the full potential of our young demography to drive national progress,” Pradhan said.

NEW DELHI: India is exploring ways to partner with Singapore for seamless integration of skilling and vocational education, starting from the school level, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday. Pradhan, on a three-day visit to Singapore, met his counterpart Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation further and deepen engagements in education and skill development. The minister met Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and held “fruitful conversations on further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and deepening engagements in all areas of education and skill development,” said a statement issued by the ministry. He also said the ministry would explore ways in which Singapore can partner with India to seamlessly integrate skilling and vocational education starting from the school level itself. “Both the ministers agreed to broaden the contours of the existing partnership through institutional mechanisms, particularly towards building capacities of teachers and trainers, incorporating future skills into education and skilling ecosystem as well as explore engagement with special schools, sport schools,” the statement said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stressing that the 21st century will be India’s century, he said that world-class global universities, like Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, and Indian universities, must collaborate and deepen their engagements to create new models to inspire the 21st century,” he added. “India and Singapore share strong historical, cultural, and civilisational links. Our friendship today is rooted in reciprocity, mutual trust, and respect. Scaling up partnerships in knowledge, skills, and frontier areas will add new dimensions to our long-standing friendship,” said Pradhan, who also visited various schools, higher and skilling institutions, including Nanyang Technological University, Spectra Secondary School, Skills Future, Institute of Technical Education Singapore, during his three-day visit. Singapore, which has attended three G20 Education Working Group Meetings, will be participating in the forthcoming G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting in Pune in June also. “Natural allies, like India and Singapore, remain committed to working together for mutual and global prosperity,” he said. “Insights gained today will add value to our efforts of transforming India’s skill ecosystem, creating a future-ready workforce, and harnessing the full potential of our young demography to drive national progress,” Pradhan said.