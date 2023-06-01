Top honours: Partially paralysed Gujarat girl scores A-1 grade in 12th

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) on Wednesday announced Class 12 general stream results. The highlight of the results was Krishna Kalyanbhai Barad, a farmer’s daughter from Rajkot, received an A-1 grade with a 99.77% despite suffering numerous challenges in life.

Two years ago, Krishna travelled to Vapi, southern Gujarat, to compete in the judo competition. On her way back, her vehicle met with an accident in Bagodara of Ahmedabad district, which left her legs paralysed. That was like putting an end to her dream of competing at the national level.

“My father is a farmer. Two years ago, we travelled to Vapi for a judo competition with other kids from my school. After the accident, I took a year off before retaking the exam this year. The score of 99.77 PR was the objective I kept for myself,” she said.

Krishna’s challenges were obvious. On the one hand, she was dealing with her physical condition, and on the other, she had the grades in mind. Krishna, however, would not give up. “I used to go to physiotherapy for four hours every day and study for around 8 hours. I want to pass the GPSC exam and become a Class One government officer, therefore I’ll work hard and aid students like me by helping and assisting them,” said Krishna

According to the GSEB announcement, 4,77,392 Regular students, a record number, took the exams, and 3,49,792 passed. The pass rate for the general stream, which includes the arts and commerce, is 73.22%, while the pass rate for the vocational stream is 73.82%. Once again, Girls excelled over boys as they recorded a greater total pass percentage of 80.39% compared to their male counterparts 67.03%.

