Late BJP leader Gopinath Munde’s daughters air different views of party 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

The Munde sisters are airing different views about their official party, BJP. After BJP Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde extended her support to the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Maharashtra minister and National Secretary of BJP Pankaja Munde on Thursday said that while she is a member of the BJP, the party does not belong to her.

Pankaja Munde, daughter of late senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde expressed displeasure that she was side-lined in BJP. She has maintained a low profile since her defeat in the 2019 assembly elections. Munde also served as a cabinet minister during the tenure of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from 2014 to 2019.

Speaking at an event, she said that BJP is a big party and doesn't belong to her. "I belong to the BJP. If I have a problem with my father, I will go to my brother's house," she said, pointing out at the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) led by Mahadeo Jankar.

Jankar, a close associate of Gopinath Munde, said, "Our community will not benefit due to my sister's party as the remote control will be with someone else." He further added that the BJP has ignored the Munde family for ages although they have immense support from their community.

NCP leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that they will welcome Pankaja Munde if she and her followers decide to join the NCP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that BJP is downsizing Munde's leadership but also mentioned that the family "has to make brave decisions if they really feel like doing something."

Reacting to this development, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said that Munde is very much in BJP though; her statements are just being twisted by the Opposition to suit their agenda.

The Munde sisters are airing different views about their official party, BJP. After BJP Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde extended her support to the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Maharashtra minister and National Secretary of BJP Pankaja Munde on Thursday said that while she is a member of the BJP, the party does not belong to her. Pankaja Munde, daughter of late senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde expressed displeasure that she was side-lined in BJP. She has maintained a low profile since her defeat in the 2019 assembly elections. Munde also served as a cabinet minister during the tenure of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from 2014 to 2019. Speaking at an event, she said that BJP is a big party and doesn't belong to her. "I belong to the BJP. If I have a problem with my father, I will go to my brother's house," she said, pointing out at the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) led by Mahadeo Jankar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jankar, a close associate of Gopinath Munde, said, "Our community will not benefit due to my sister's party as the remote control will be with someone else." He further added that the BJP has ignored the Munde family for ages although they have immense support from their community. NCP leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that they will welcome Pankaja Munde if she and her followers decide to join the NCP. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that BJP is downsizing Munde's leadership but also mentioned that the family "has to make brave decisions if they really feel like doing something." Reacting to this development, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said that Munde is very much in BJP though; her statements are just being twisted by the Opposition to suit their agenda.