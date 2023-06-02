Move to increase big cat count at Rajaji park bears fruit; tigress marks area

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The tigress brought to the Rajaji forest area from the neighbouring Jim Corbett Park to increase the tiger population at Rajaji, has now started securing its territory. The movement of the tigress has been observed from Motichur to Beriwada range, officials said.

“The tigress is roaming in this area” said a Rajaji park official. It is believed that she will make the forests of this western end of the park her territory. Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola told this paper: “We planned to bring three tigresses and two tigers from Jim Corbett Park to increase the tiger population at Rajaji.

A tiger and a tigress had already been brought here. The second tigress was brought in on May 16 and after a health check-up, she was released from the enclosure on May 20 and freed into the Motichur range,” said Badola.

“A very high frequency (VHF) satellite collar is tied around the tigress’ neck to monitor her movement,” said Badola. It is learnt that the tigress is walking in the forest of the Beriwada range. She hasn’t moved beyond for several days.

Experts believe that she has sensed the smell of another tigress beyond this area. In such a situation, she will make this western-end her area and come in contact with the tiger for breeding. “Ten employees and officers have been put on duty by the department to monitor the tigress. They patrol day and night in two shifts on a rotational basis. Apart from this, a veterinary doctor is also monitoring her activities.

442 tigers in U’khand

Uttarakhand continues to have the third-largest population of tigers in the country. The tiger count is 442 in Uttarakhand, 526 in Madhya Pradesh and 524 in Karnataka.

