Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on June 5 

By PTI

AYODHYA: BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Friday, called off his proposed “grand rally” in Ayodhya on June 5 amid growing demands for his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment of top wrestlers, including a minor.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

Singh took to social media platforms, including Facebook to announce the cancellation of the rally citing the ongoing investigation into the charges levelled against him by protesting ace wrestlers of the country and the Supreme Court directives.

Seers from Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura were expected to share the dais with Singh at the rally.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, on Friday, said the government should be given seven to 10 days to take action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The farmer leader made the announcement after a “khap mahapanchayat” was held in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue.

“A big message should be conveyed from here (Khap Panchayat in Kurukshetra). Let the government have 7-10 days' time. They cancelled the June 5 meeting (Brij Bhushan's ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya) after coming under pressure from the Khap Panchayat,” Tikait said.

"We have taken a decision that government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation," announced Tikait.

Significantly, the announcement of cancelling the Ayodhya rally came a day after the congregation of around 50 khap panchayats which went on for several hours in Soram village in Muzaffarnagar district of western UP in support of wrestlers on Thursday.

The farmers associated with the Khap panchayats including the national spokesman of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said that they would meet President Droupadi Murmu to press for action against Singh even as the Union government reiterated it was handling the matter sensitively.

It may be recalled that a couple of days back, Ayodhya saints had held a press conference to express solidarity with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and had demanded an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act under which he has been booked.

They alleged POCSO Act was being misused and that Singh was being harassed.

AYODHYA: BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Friday, called off his proposed “grand rally” in Ayodhya on June 5 amid growing demands for his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment of top wrestlers, including a minor. Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied. Singh took to social media platforms, including Facebook to announce the cancellation of the rally citing the ongoing investigation into the charges levelled against him by protesting ace wrestlers of the country and the Supreme Court directives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seers from Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura were expected to share the dais with Singh at the rally. Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, on Friday, said the government should be given seven to 10 days to take action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The farmer leader made the announcement after a “khap mahapanchayat” was held in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue. “A big message should be conveyed from here (Khap Panchayat in Kurukshetra). Let the government have 7-10 days' time. They cancelled the June 5 meeting (Brij Bhushan's ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya) after coming under pressure from the Khap Panchayat,” Tikait said. "We have taken a decision that government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation," announced Tikait. Significantly, the announcement of cancelling the Ayodhya rally came a day after the congregation of around 50 khap panchayats which went on for several hours in Soram village in Muzaffarnagar district of western UP in support of wrestlers on Thursday. The farmers associated with the Khap panchayats including the national spokesman of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said that they would meet President Droupadi Murmu to press for action against Singh even as the Union government reiterated it was handling the matter sensitively. It may be recalled that a couple of days back, Ayodhya saints had held a press conference to express solidarity with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and had demanded an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act under which he has been booked. They alleged POCSO Act was being misused and that Singh was being harassed.