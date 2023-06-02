Shah announces CBI probe into criminal cases behind Manipur ethnic violence

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a CBI probe into criminal cases and the general conspiracy behind the Manipur ethnic violence, while a judicial panel, headed by a retired high court chief justice, would examine the reasons behind the flare-up and those responsible for it.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Shah further announced that the Centre would form a peace committee under the chairpersonship of Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey with representatives from both the warring Meitei and Kuki communities.

“Of all the cases registered (with the police), five alleging criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy case will be probed by a special CBI team under the Centre’s monitoring,” Shah said. He assured neutrality in the investigation and punishment of the culprits. Shah said a unified command would be set up under the chairmanship of Manipur’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh, for better coordination among various security agencies deployed in the state.

The home minister said visited Imphal, Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi and met people from both sides and their representatives. He also met the state’s cabinet ministers, women leaders and intellectuals of both communities, Olympians, sportspersons and leaders of 11 political parties and discussed ways to restore peace and normalcy.

He announced that the families of those who lost their lives would get `5 lakh each from the Centre and the state government. Besides, a relief and rehabilitation package has been finalised for the injured and those whose properties were damaged, which the home ministry would disclose on Friday. “Thirty metric tonnes of rice are being sent to the state additionally.

We are arranging LPG, petrol and vegetables. The items (rice and vegetables) will be available in fair price shops. Some camps will also be opened for this purpose. Fifteen petrol pumps will remain open 24X7,” Shah said. Essential commodities will be brought via trains. “There is a problem with doctors on the side of the Kuki brothers. So, the Centre has decided to form eight medical teams with 20 doctors,” Shah said.

He said the teams would work in Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, all of them Kukimajority. If the Meitei-majority Imphal valley faced any problem, doctors would be brought in from Assam. “We are going to arrange virtual proceedings of the High Court in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi and temporary chopper service from these three places. The fare would be `2,000 per person,” the home minister added.

Rajiv Singh appointed new Manipur DGP

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh has been appointed as Manipur’s director general of police with immediate effect. He replaces P Doungel, a 1987 batch IPS officer who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home). The Centre had sent Singh, a 1993 batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, to Manipur two days ago on inter-cadre deputation for three years. The appointment comes nearly a month after ethnic in Manipur.

