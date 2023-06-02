Two FIRs on Brij Bhushan reveal WFI chief sought 'sexual favours' from wrestlers

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

(The story contains disturbing descriptions. Reader discretion is recommended)

NEW DELHI: Two FIRs filed against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh narrate the ordeal seven women wrestlers including a minor had to go through.

The FIR in the case of the minor wrestler was lodged based on the complaint of her father under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment.) 354D (Stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

Both the FIRs, which have been now accessed by The New Indian Express, reveal the traumatic experiences which the women wrestlers, including a 17-year-old girl, were facing in the presence of the WFI chief.

Minor pressured for sexual favours

The first FIR pertained to allegations levelled by a minor that has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)concerning outraging of modesty.

"While holding her tightly and pretending to get a picture clicked, the accused further pulled her towards himself, pressed her shoulder really hard and then deliberately slid his hand down her shoulder and brushed his hands against her breasts," the FIR reads.

According to the FIR, Bhushan asked the minor to support him (physically) and said that he will return the favours. However, the wrestler somehow managed to wriggle out of his strong grip and bluntly told him "Sir mein apne balboote par yaha tak aayi hu, aage bhi mehnat karke aage tak jaugi" (I have come here on my own strength and I will go further by only working hard), the FIR said.

The FIR quoting the minor's father read, "Upon this, the accused told my daughter that the trials for the Asian Championship were soon to be held and since she was not cooperating with him, she will have to bear the repercussions in the upcoming trials."

Brij Bhushan then allegedly called the girl to his room where he pulled her towards him and tried making forceful physical contact with her, the FIR read.

"My daughter being stunned immediately freed herself from the clutches of the accused and ran outside the room. My daughter was so shocked that she could not even gather herself together," the father of the girl alleged as per the FIR.

Just last year, as per the FIR, the accused yet again approached the minor wrestler and asked her to meet him personally. "She clearly told the accused that she had already told him that she was not interested in having any sort of physical relationship and that he should stop stalking her and desist from making such remarks which had sexual overtones and were made in an indecent manner," the FIR read.

Calling Brij Bhushan Singh a 'sexual predator', the father of the 17-year-old wrestler who has brought laurels for the country by winning medals at both national and international level said that his daughter could not muster up the courage to lodge the complaint earlier as the wrestling federation is totally under the control of the accused.

Molestation, groping of other women wrestlers

The second FIR has been registered over complaints by other women wrestlers pertaining to outraging of modesty.

The complainants have accused Singh of groping and inappropriately touching them, according to the FIRs.

The ordeal of three of them shows a pattern where Singh allegedly touched their breasts and stomachs on the pretext of checking their breathing, The Indian Express reported.

“One day while I was out for dinner in a restaurant, the accused called me separately to his table,” a victim was quoted as saying in the FIR.

“To my utter shock and surprise, Singh placed his hand on my breast and groped me and then slid his hand down to my stomach,” the FIR read.

#WATCH | "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/hfoB7FOhWc — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

"On the pretext of checking my breathing, Singh put his hands on my palms, knees, thighs and shoulders and then touched my breasts," the wrestler alleged in the FIR.

Another woman alleged that Singh molested her in a similar manner while she was lying down on a wrestling mat. This woman also said that Singh called her to her office, asked her brother to wait outside and tried to forcefully make physical contact.

A third woman alleged that Singh was always “on the lookout to engage in inappropriate talk/gestures”, the FIR stated. “Girls, including myself, collectively agreed to not go alone for breakfast, lunch or dinner,” she said in her complaint, as reported by The Indian Express.

Seven women wrestlers submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station, Delhi against the WFI chief on April 21.

The police after Supreme Court's intervention registered two FIRs on April 28.

Accused Brij Bhushan denied permission to hold rally

The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally here on June 5, an official said on Friday.

Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally'Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegation against him.

Wrestlers' 5-day ultimatum period to end on Sunday

Wrestlers decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga following their detention on May 28th. However, they later issued a five-day ultimatum to the Centre to act against the WFI chief following the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Wrestlers were manhandled, forcibly detained

The Delhi Police booked wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia along with their supporters on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of duty after they were detained while marching to the new Parliament building on Sunday.

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat and her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat tried to breach the barricades. At one stage, the protestors even entered into arguments with the Delhi Police personnel.

Olympic medallists Bajranj Punia and Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh, among other grapplers, have been demanding the arrest of the outgoing WFI President, who they have accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers.



