Home Nation

Army columns rushed in, Air Force choppers deployed for relief and rescue ops in train crash site

The operations are being carried out in coordination with the railway authorities on the ground, a Defence official said.

Published: 03rd June 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

file photo shows the Indian army personnel carring out drills at Kibithu close to the Line of Actual Control. (Photo | PTI)

File photo of the Indian army personnel, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Army columns were rushed in and Air Force helicopters deployed for relief and rescue operations for passengers injured in the triple train crash site at Bahana Nagar in Odisha, a Defence official said on Saturday.

The operations are being carried out in coordination with the railway authorities on the ground, he said.

"Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances and support services have been deployed from Eastern Command," he said.

Army columns, including engineering and medical personnel, have been rushed to the accident site from its installations at Barrackpore and Panagarh in West Bengal to the rail disaster site, the official said.

Two Mi17s were deployed for evacuation of the injured passengers, he said.

The accident, one of the deadliest in the country, has claimed 261 lives, a railway official said.

It took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday. Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the accident. 

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    Odisha train accident Balasore train accdient Indian Railways Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express
    India Matters

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    Fifa World Cup
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp