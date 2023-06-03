Home Nation

Kejriwal meets Jharkhand CM, says Cong must take a call on the Center's ordinance

Giving a strong message to the Congress party, Kejriwal said that the party has to decide whether it is with "democracy, constitution, and 140 crore people of the country or with PM Modi".

Published: 03rd June 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: While seeking support against the Centre's ordinance control over administrative services in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met his Jharkhand counterpart, Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.

Addressing a joint press conference with Soren, Kejriwal said that he would be writing to all the MPs, including those of the BJP, seeking their support against the Centre’s Delhi ordinance. Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, was in Ranchi to seek support from Soren against the Centre’s ordinance that nullifies a SC verdict and wrest control of services from the Delhi government.

When a reporter pointed out that the Congress has not made any statement on the ordinance, Kejriwal said that he has sought time from the party’s leaders and that he is sure they will help him in turning down the Bill in Parliament. “I can never even think of any party voting in favour of this ordinance in Parliament. The entire country is looking at this, and therefore, the Congress has to decide whether they are with the democracy, the Constitution, 140 crore people of this country or with Narendra Modi,” said Kejriwal.

“All political parties will have to bend down before the people of this country as this ordinance is an attack on the independence, an attack on the foundation of India,” he said. “Every MP is important to us, and therefore, I will write to the BJP MPs to seek their support against the ordinance,” said Kejriwal. 

“The BJP is in a habit of toppling elected governments, but they did not succeed in Delhi, hence it is not allowing us to work by bringing the ordinance,” he said. Kejriwal said that similar attempts were also made in Jharkhand, but Soren foiled their (BJP) plot.

