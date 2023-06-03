Home Nation

Odisha train crash: Passenger on Coromandel Express narrates sequence of events

The triple train crash in Balasore district, in Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anubhav Das, a passenger on the Coromandel Express that was involved in a horrific triple train crash on Friday, has posted an eyewitness account of the tragedy on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Das has described how the accident unfolded.

"As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident-related incident."

"Three trains were involved in the accident — Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur-Howrah SF and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel Express derailed and collided with the goods train (parked on the loop track on the side)," he said.

WATCH |


Das said subsequently, the derailed coaches were hit by the oncoming Yesvantpur Express on a nearby track.

In one of the tweets, he said: "3 general coaches of Yesvantpur Express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged."

Not to exaggerate but I have witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families were crushed, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences."

At least 238 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash, according to officials.

