PM Modi to visit train accident site, hospital in Odisha

Modi had earlier convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources said on Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to take the stock of situation after Odisha train accident, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the site of the train accident in Odisha and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district has left at least 233 people dead so far.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.

