West Bengal CM Mamata to visit train accident site; Condolences, help pour in from neighbouring states 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least 288 passengers were feared dead and more than 900 were seriously injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2 evening.

Condolences and help have been pouring in from the neighbours state over the tragic rail accident which is being described as one of the worst in recent times.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in Balasore in neighbouring Odisha on Saturday, a senior official said.

Banerjee, the official said, had a conversation with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik over the telephone in connection with the accident on Friday night.

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023

The Bengal CM monitored the situation almost the entire night from her Kalighat residence and expressed her shock over the tragic incident where three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 233 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district.

The Bengal CM has assured all sorts of assistance to the Odisha government in dealing with rescue work, and treatment of those injured.

A team comprising West Bengal minister Manas Bhuniya, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen and a few officials have already reached the train accident site late Friday night.

The West Bengal government has opened an emergency control room and activated two numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185 from Friday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed grief over the accident along with President Droupadi Murmu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others.

“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured,” President Droupadi Murmu tweeted.

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2023

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed grief over the Odisha train accident.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic train accident that occurred at Balasore in Odisha. On behalf of Maharashtra, I express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Shinde said in a tweet.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic train accident that occurred at Balasore in Odisha. On behalf of Maharashtra, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 3, 2023

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was pained and anguished by a horrific train accident in Odisha and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families.



- CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji pic.twitter.com/BxmaV3wEZx — Congress (@INCIndia) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday night deputed a team from the State led by Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to Odisha to aid Tamils affected in the train accident.

The Tamil Nadu government also announced helpline numbers of the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai - 1070 (toll-free), 94458 69843, 94458 69848 (WhatsApp) and 044 2859 3990 (landline).

Mr Stalin spoke to Mr Patnaik and expressed shock and condolences. He further assured all necessary assistance to those affected in the accident. He also assured to send a medical team to Odisha, if necessary, an official release said.

Three IAS officers K. Phanindra Reddy (Transport Secretary), Kumar Jayant (Disaster Management Secretary) and Archana Pattnaik (Chairperson of Teachers Recruitment Board) would accompany the Minister to Odisha.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said: “Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the train accident.

Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. Kerala stands in solidarity with Odisha during this difficult time. @Naveen_Odisha — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 3, 2023

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed sorrow at the loss of live in the train accident in Odisha and sought a time-bound high-level inquiry into the cause.

Three trains derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing at least 238 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

1. दक्षिण भारत की चेन्नई सेन्ट्रल कोरोमण्डल सहित तीन ट्रेनों की ओडिसा के बालासोर ज़िले में कल हुई भीषण दुर्घटना व उसमें काफी लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर अति-दुःखद। उन सबके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन सबको इस गहरे दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 3, 2023

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati expressed sadness at the loss of lives and hoped that the victims' kin would find the strength to overcome the sorrow.

"The Centre should take this horrific accident very seriously and conduct an immediate, high-level, time-bound inquiry into it and provide appropriate financial assistance to the families of all the deceased and arrange better treatment for the injured persons.

This is the demand of the BSP," she said in another tweet.

Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed deep shock over the Coromandel Express train mishap near Bahanaga railway station in Baleshwar District of Odisha State.



CM called it the most unfortunate incident and expressed grief over the death and injury of several people… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 3, 2023

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 238 people in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore district.

He wished the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident that occurred on Friday evening.

Deeply pained by the heartbreaking Coromandel Express train accident near Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district of Odisha.

May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear these difficult hours of grief.

I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, Soren wrote on Twitter.

ओडिशा के बालासोर जिले में बहानागा रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की हृदयविदारक घटना से मन आहत है।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारजनों को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। दुर्घटना में घायल लोगों के शीघ्र… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) June 2, 2023

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, other cricketers express grief



Team India batter Virat Kohli expressed his condolences on the tragic train accident in Odisha.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kohli wrote, “Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

Harbhajan Singh, India's former off-spinner, also extended his condolences on Twitter. “Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest," wrote Harbhajan.

Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 2, 2023

VVS Laxman, who is currently the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, wrote, “Extremely disheartening to learn about this very unfortunate accident in Odisha. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.”

Extremely disheartening to learn about this very unfortunate accident in Odisha.

I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. https://t.co/zVOr4EqZCD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 3, 2023



Virender Sehwag, the star former opener, also expressed grief. “Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured,” he wrote.

Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha.



Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured. https://t.co/9foYqHybNa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 3, 2023

Kamal Haasan, Salman, Akshay, Jr NTR and other celebs condole loss of lives in Odisha triple train accident



Films stars Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR and other celebrities on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore district.

Actor-turned Politician Kamal Haasan expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Taking to Twitter he wrote, " I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. This train accident, which has caused shockwaves around the world, has become one of the greatest tragedies in Indian history. Let us support the victims and the people of the country to recover from the impact of the accident, " he wrote.

ஒடிசா மாநிலம் பாலசோர் அருகே இரு பயணிகள் ரயில்களும், ஒரு சரக்கு ரயிலும் மோதிக் கொண்ட விபத்தில் 280-க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் உயிரிழந்ததும், ஆயிரத்துக்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் காயமடைந்துள்ளதும் மிகுந்த வேதனையையும், அதிர்ச்சியையும் அளிக்கிறது.



நாட்டையே உலுக்கியுள்ள இந்த விபத்தில் தமிழகத்தைச்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 3, 2023



Taking to Twitter, Salman said he is "really saddened" by the unfortunate train accident. "Really saddened to hear abt the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace. Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident," he tweeted.

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023



Akshay said the visuals from the accident site in Odisha were "heartbreaking". "Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023



Jr NTR expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the families and the loved ones of those affected. "My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time," he tweeted.

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Superstar Chiranjeevi made an appeal to his fans and the general public to come forward and donate blood.

"Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

"I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units. #BalasoreTrainAccident" he tweeted.

Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "I'm praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone."

I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible . God bless everyone. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 3, 2023

