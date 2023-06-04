Home Nation

Road to 2024: Meeting of India's top Opposition parties in Patna postponed

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other key opposition figures unavailable for the meeting, there is a view to holding the deliberations at a later date.

Published: 04th June 2023 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A meeting of opposition parties, which was scheduled to be held in Patna on June 12, has been postponed, sources said on Sunday.

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other key opposition figures unavailable for the meeting, there is a view to holding the deliberations at a later date so that they could also participate, giving the event due prominence. Gandhi is currently in the US.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were also finding it difficult to attend the meeting on June 12 due to prior commitments.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left to forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) supremo has been pitching for "opposition unity" ever since he snapped ties with the BJP in August last year, following accusations that the ally was trying to create fissures in his party and diminish his standing.

He has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and leaders from the Left parties.

As part of the "opposition unity" drive, Kumar has held parleys with not only Congress allies like Uddhav and Pawar but also its opponents like Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In fact, the idea of hosting a meeting of opposition leaders in Patna was floated by Banerjee, who had invoked the memory of Jayaprakash Narayan upon meeting Kumar in Kolkata last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Unity 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Nitish Kumar Opposition Meet
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp