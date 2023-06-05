Home Nation

Odisha train crash: Mamata raises question over CBI probe into fatal accident

Published: 05th June 2023 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference over the Balasore train accident, at her residence in Kolkata, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Slamming the Centre over its decision to recommend a CBI investigation into the fatal triple train crash in Balasore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said it is not the time to suppress the truth.

Stepping up her attack on the central government for involving the central agency in the mishap, Mamata said, “We want people to know the truth. It is not the time to suppress the truth.”

She also cited the examples of CBI probe into railway mishaps during her stint as the railway minister and said the central agency’s investigation resulted in no result.

“When I was the railway minister, I also gave Gyaneshwari Express case to the CBI but no result came. We see no result even after 12 years. The CBI deals with criminal cases. The Railway Safety Commission is there to investigate accident cases,” she said.

Mamata announced more government help apart from the ex-gratia compensation she had announced earlier. The West Bengal CM announced state government jobs for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and relatives of those who lost their limbs in the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore.

“Some of the accident victims lost their hands and legs. For such people, our government has decided that we will give the job of special home guard to one of their family members,” she said.

Mamata also announced that she would revisit Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Tuesday saying she cancelled her Darjeeling visit to monitor the mishap situation.

“I will meet the injured from Bengal who are lodged in hospitals in Odisha,” she said.

Sharing a letter written by a railway official three months ago on his social media platform, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale alleged railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ignored warnings from railway officials about problems in the track interlocking and signalling system.

“New shocking fact on how Rail Minister QAshwiniVaishnaw’s criminal negligence caused Odisha train crash: In Feb ’23 (3 months ago), a rail official flagged SERIOUS concerns on track & signalling safety after a major crash was narrowly prevented. His letter was ignored,” Gokhale tweeted sharing a letter purportedly written by the principal chief operational manager, south western railway addressing senior railway officials. 

