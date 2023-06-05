Home Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Railway police register case for causing death due to negligence

Government Railway Police sources said an investigation into the matter is underway and two DSP-ranked officers are carrying out the probe.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Restoration of train tracks are going on at the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Restoration of train tracks is on at the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following the tragic Bahanaga train crash, the Government Railway Police registered a case against unknown persons for causing death and grievous injuries by acts of negligence.

Culpability of specific railway employees has not yet been ascertained and will be unearthed during the investigation, said the first information report which was registered at Cuttack.

The FIR was booked under 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) apart from sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt).

ALSO READ | Odisha train tragedy 'entirely due to human error', say railway sources amid push for CBI probe

It also invoked sections 153 (endangering safety of persons traveling by railway by willful act of omission), 154 (endangering safety of persons traveling by railway by rash of negligent act or omission) as well as 175 (Endangering the safety of persons) of the railway Act, 1989.

Punishment for railway servants on duty for compromising the safety of train travellers comes under the ambit of Section 175 of the Railway Act.

The highest punishment under all the above charges is five years of imprisonment along with a fine.

ALSO READ | Stunned silence from passengers as Vande Bharat crosses Odisha triple train disaster site

At least 275 passengers were killed and over 1,100 injured when the Coromandel Superfast Express rammed into a stationary goods train and derailed, hitting the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel line at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore on Friday night.

Government Railway Police sources said an investigation into the matter is underway and two DSP-ranked officers are carrying out the probe. The scope of the probe can be expanded if the role of others in the case emerges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha train accident Bahanaga
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp