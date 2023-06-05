Home Nation

Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall', not any 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda

"But whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride," he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of BJP President JP Nadda (L) and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi on Monday and alleged that the former Congress president is not running any "shop of love" but has opened a "mega shopping mall of hatred."

Addressing an event here, Nadda said that nine years of the Narendra Modi government has transformed the country and its progress is being recognised by the world today.

There is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

"But whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride," he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

"On the one hand he raises questions on the surgical strike, talk about dividing Hindu-Muslim and on the other hand he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love).... You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall'," the BJP president charged.

Nadda was addressing an event after releasing a book, titled "Amrit kaal ki aur" (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rahul in US JP Nadda mohabbat ki dukan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp