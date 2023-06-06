14 stolen idols retrieved from foreign countries to be placed in new Parliament building

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: More artwork depicting the contribution of women, tribal leaders, and freedom struggle will be added to the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on May 28.

As many as 14 idols recently repatriated from abroad will also be placed at specific points on the premises. A digital wall in one of the galleries will also have details about Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha since its inception.

Senior culture ministry officials, privy to the matter, said that the second phase of decorating the newly inaugurated Parliament building would start soon.

“Second phase is a big ambitious concept. We will be showing the independence struggle and 75 path-breaking women of the country starting from the prehistoric era. One wall will be dedicated to tribal leaders who have done great work for the country. Then we will have a wall showcasing India’s rich traditions — nature, knowledge, and sports. Once the ongoing phase one is completed, the second round will begin…concepts are ready and artists have been selected,” said officials.

The first phase was more general and the next level will be more focused that will start within three-four months, they added.

According to the officials, the old Parliament building will serve as an ‘office block’ and will be opened to the general public. The Government officials said that the culture ministry is planning to combine it with the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya for an ‘integrated viewing experience’ for tourism purposes.

“The ministry is planning to introduce a single ticket for Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the old Parliament building after its opening for the general public,” said officials.

The officials said that artworks have been planned for each section of the buildings meticulously while paintings and statues were haphazardly added to the old building.

“In the old premises, artworks were never planned. Artists were invited to create paintings in a vacant space. There was no thematic unity. Everything was a mishmash. Here (new building) each thing is planned. We have decided to add 14 statues that were stolen and smuggled out of the country. These antiquities were brought back,” said the officials.

