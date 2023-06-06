Home Nation

94 lakh Unique Disability ID cards issued in India, just 9 in Bengal: Data

Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) is a card to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes.

Published: 06th June 2023 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Disability

A physically handicapped person being helped by his friend to protect him from the heat in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Out of total 94 lakh unique disability identification cards issued throughout the country, just nine have been generated from West Bengal till now, according to official data.

Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) is a card to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes.

According to the data shared by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, 94.30 lakh e-UDID cards have been generated in 716 districts in all states/Union Territories till now.

Out of which, just nine have been generated from West Bengal.

However, it is not known if West Bengal has a separate scheme for issuing cards for people with disabilities.

Addressing a press conference, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said they are continuously in talks with states and Union Territories to expedite the process of issuance of the cards.

Kumar also said that under target of conducting accessibility audit of 25-50 most important government buildings and converting them into fully accessible ones in 50 cities, access audit of 1,671 buildings have been done and funds amounting to Rs 562.09 crore have been released for 1,314 buildings.

A total of 1,711 central and state/Union Territory government buildings have been provided with features of accessibility, which include 611 buildings of state/Union Territory governments and 1,100 central government buildings retrofitted by the Central Public Works Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disability identification cards Unique Disability Identity Card
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp