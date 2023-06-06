Home Nation

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

A mechanism for ensuring reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) may be devised by airlines, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Published: 06th June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Airfares have surged sharply over the weekend, especially on routes that were earlier serviced by Go First.

In some cases, the fare is now 10 times higher than what it what just days ago. On Monday, the cost of an economy class ticket on a non-stop Delhi-Mumbai flight for Tuesday ranged between Rs 16,000 and Rs 30,000. On the Delhi-Chennai route, the prices ranged between Rs 17,000 and Rs 32,000.

To address the situation, Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group and urged all airlines them to self-regulate their ticket prices. “The airlines must self-monitor airfares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing of late, particularly those that were earlier being serviced by Go First. A mechanism for ensuring reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) may be devised by airlines. This shall be monitored by the DGCA,” Scindia said after the meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group.

Go First stopped flying on May 3, which led to a reduction of capacity at a time when the peak domestic air travel period is around the corner. IndiGo and the Air India group have been accused of using the demand-supply mismatch to raise ticket fares. 

Mark Martin, founder and CEO of Martin Consulting, said that it is very important for the government to set checks and balances to protect consumers’ interests, especially from price cartelisation by airlines. “A fresh body should be enacted to monitor ticket prices on an ongoing basis. India is one of the world’s largest aviation markets and therefore it is mandatory that common travellers should not suffer on account of duopolies (referring to IndiGo and Tata Group airlines),” Martin told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Scindia urged airlines to provide free cargo services to the families of those who died in the Odisha rail accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civil aviation ministryJyotiraditya ScindiaAIRFAREGo First
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp