Home Nation

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest ever' LSD seizure, six arrests: NCB

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities.

Published: 06th June 2023 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network operating on the dark web with the "largest ever" seizure of 15,000 LSD blots in one operation and arrest of six people who are students and youngsters.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocurrencies for payments, was spread across Poland, the Netherlands, the US and various states in India, an official said.

NCB deputy director general (northern range) Gyaneshwar Singh said that this was the "largest-ever" seizure of LSD blots in the country in a single operation.

"Till now, the highest seizure of LSD was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and by the Kolkata NCB in 2022 in a single operation. LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and it can lead to serious health issues," he said.

Possession of 0.1 gram of LSD, which is the commercial quantity for the hallucinogenic drug, invites strict legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an NCB officer said. Singh said the seizure of 15,000 LSD blots is 2,500 times the commercial quantity.

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau LSD Dark web
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp