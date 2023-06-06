Home Nation

GRP books unnamed Rly officials, Commissioner of Railway Safety starts probe

The probe team also inspected the panel and signal room at the Bahanaga Bazar station before interacting with the station manager, two station superintendents and other railway staff.

Train accident

A drone shot of the restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station. (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case against unnamed railway officials for the horrific pileup of trains on Friday that killed over 250 passengers.

The FIR was booked under various sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of IPC.

The culpability of railway employees will be determined during the investigation, said the FIR registered at Cuttack. GRP sources said the probe will be done by two DSP-rank officers.

The Railways began its own probe on Monday with a team led by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of the southeastern circle, Shailesh Kumar Pathak, visiting the accident site.

They also met the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the ill-fated Coromandel Express, who are learn to have said that the signal was green as the train entered the loop line and that the speed of the train was within permissible limits.

Their statements indicated a fault in the interlocking system. Both the loco pilots suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Though their condition is stable, the assistant loco pilot is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The probe team also inspected the panel and signal room at the Bahanaga Bazar station before interacting with the station manager, two station superintendents and other railway staff, who were present at the time of the accident. “We have started the inquiry. We visited the spot and inspected many things. The probe will take time. It will be premature to say anything now,” Pathak told reporters at the accident site.

