India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Monday concluded a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation that is expected to create access to cutting-edge technologies besides co-producing military platforms, at a meeting defence minister Rajnath Singh had with visiting US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin here.

The US Department of Defence (DoD) said the roadmap “will fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in areas such as air combat and land mobility systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; munitions; and the undersea domain.”

The initiative aims to change the paradigm for bilateral cooperation, including specific proposals that could provide India access to cutting-edge tech and support defence modernisation plans, the DoD said.

Sources said the discussions included General Electric’s proposal to manufacture GE414 jet engines in India, which is “in a mature state”.

The Indian side asked the US to increase local sourcing for manufacturing. The US was requested to establish MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facilities in India for equipment in use with the Indian armed forces. Sources added that capacity building, including maritime domain awareness and strategic infrastructure, was also discussed.

The Ministry of Defence said, “Both sides will identify opportunities for co-development of new technologies and co-production of existing and new systems.” The regional security environment was also discussed, including the Indo-Pacific. Austin also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. His trip was meant to do the spadework before big-ticket deals are announced later this month when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his official state visit to Washington.

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Monday concluded a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation that is expected to create access to cutting-edge technologies besides co-producing military platforms, at a meeting defence minister Rajnath Singh had with visiting US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin here. The US Department of Defence (DoD) said the roadmap “will fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in areas such as air combat and land mobility systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; munitions; and the undersea domain.” The initiative aims to change the paradigm for bilateral cooperation, including specific proposals that could provide India access to cutting-edge tech and support defence modernisation plans, the DoD said. Sources said the discussions included General Electric’s proposal to manufacture GE414 jet engines in India, which is “in a mature state”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Indian side asked the US to increase local sourcing for manufacturing. The US was requested to establish MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facilities in India for equipment in use with the Indian armed forces. Sources added that capacity building, including maritime domain awareness and strategic infrastructure, was also discussed. The Ministry of Defence said, “Both sides will identify opportunities for co-development of new technologies and co-production of existing and new systems.” The regional security environment was also discussed, including the Indo-Pacific. Austin also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. His trip was meant to do the spadework before big-ticket deals are announced later this month when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his official state visit to Washington.