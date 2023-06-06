Home Nation

Mumbai: Four youths kill 20-year-old friend over birthday party bill, held

According to the police, the deceased had thrown a party on May 31 at a dhaba in Govandi in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar police station area.

Published: 06th June 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

crime, murder

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by four of his friends during his birthday party following a dispute over sharing the food bill, police said.

Police arrested all four accused, out of which two were sent to jail while two minor accused were sent to a juvenile home, police said.

According to the police, the deceased's birthday was on May 31. He had thrown a party at around 8 pm at a dhaba in Govandi in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar police station area.

The bill came to around Rs 10,000 which was paid by the victim. The rest of his friends had allegedly agreed to pay him later.

When the victim later asked his friends for the money, they refused to pay and threatened him. All four accused thrashed the victim and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him grievously injured. The accused then fled from the spot.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the murder, two of the minor accused were detained. The other absconding accused were held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
birthday party Mumbai murder birthday party murder Shivaji Nagar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp