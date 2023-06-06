Mumbai: Four youths kill 20-year-old friend over birthday party bill, held

By ANI

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by four of his friends during his birthday party following a dispute over sharing the food bill, police said.

Police arrested all four accused, out of which two were sent to jail while two minor accused were sent to a juvenile home, police said.

According to the police, the deceased's birthday was on May 31. He had thrown a party at around 8 pm at a dhaba in Govandi in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar police station area.

The bill came to around Rs 10,000 which was paid by the victim. The rest of his friends had allegedly agreed to pay him later.

When the victim later asked his friends for the money, they refused to pay and threatened him. All four accused thrashed the victim and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him grievously injured. The accused then fled from the spot.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the murder, two of the minor accused were detained. The other absconding accused were held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by four of his friends during his birthday party following a dispute over sharing the food bill, police said. Police arrested all four accused, out of which two were sent to jail while two minor accused were sent to a juvenile home, police said. According to the police, the deceased's birthday was on May 31. He had thrown a party at around 8 pm at a dhaba in Govandi in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar police station area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bill came to around Rs 10,000 which was paid by the victim. The rest of his friends had allegedly agreed to pay him later. When the victim later asked his friends for the money, they refused to pay and threatened him. All four accused thrashed the victim and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon leaving him grievously injured. The accused then fled from the spot. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. Following the murder, two of the minor accused were detained. The other absconding accused were held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.