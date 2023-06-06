Home Nation

Odisha government revises death toll in triple train crash to 288

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that 205 bodies of the total 288 have been identified so far and handed over to their families.

Published: 06th June 2023 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway at the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Rescue operation underway at the site where Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train derailed, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday revised the death toll in the Balasore train crash to 288.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary PK Jena said, 275 deaths were confirmed till Monday, and after verification of bodies, the figure was raised to 288.

Jena said that 205 bodies of the total 288 have been identified so far and handed over to their families.

The remaining 83 bodies were kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, he said.

"We have received many queries on the helpline numbers released by the government. We are optimistic that all bodies will be identified," Jena said.

He said the state government was bearing the cost of treatment of the injured, and transportation of bodies to respective destinations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 1.95 crore for ex-gratia payment to the families of 39 deceased persons from Odisha.

According to the government, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each deceased person as ex-gratia. The money was being provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Train Accident Odisha Train Crash Balasore Train Accident Coromandel Express
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp