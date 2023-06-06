Shinde, Fadnavis in Delhi for talks on Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in Delhi, where it was decided that BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena will jointly contest the Lok Sabha, assembly and local body elections in the state, sources said.

Shinde also reportedly discussed the Maharashtra cabinet expansion besides inducting two Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs as a cabinet and minister for state in the Central government. After the meeting, Shinde said the other topic of discussion was agriculture and cooperative department-related matters.

“Our alliance is very strong for the development of Maharashtra. In the last 11 months, we have taken up big developmental projects,” said Shinde. In the meeting, it was also decided that Shiv Sena and BJP will jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha, assembly and local body elections. “We are confident that we both will win all these elections with a majority,” Shinde said.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been feeling left out in terms of its representation in the Central government. Besides, for more than 10 months since the alliance government took, there has been no state cabinet expansion. Shinde group’s Lok Sabha MPs are also waiting for their share in the pie at the Centre.

Shinde has also asked for an “adequate” number of seats for his party in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Shinde wants assurance from the top BJP leadership that he runs the government with a free hand and the alliance can contest future elections under his leadership, sources said.

Shah is said to have been concerned about the image of the Shinde government. The Shinde government was reminded about the significance of Maharashtra in the LS polls it sends 48 MPs to the House, a number which is the second highest after Uttar Pradesh. The BJP also wants Shinde to cover the ground and snatch the Sena base from Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, said a source.

