Dalit groom’s wedding procession pelted with stones in MP's Chhatarpur

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Dalit groom’s procession escorted by cops was allegedly attacked by the powerful OBC Yadav caste men in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, leaving at least four cops injured.

The incident occurred in Chourai village under Baksaha Police Station limits on Monday. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that the police had reached the village and the procession and other programmes were conducted safely.

The attack happened as the Dalit groom’s wedding procession, before going to the marriage venue in adjoining Sagar district, went for prayers at various temples in the groom’s native village Chaurai under Bakshwaha police station area.

According to local police sources, the Chaurai village mostly houses families of Yadavs (OBC caste) and Ahirwars (scheduled caste). The Yadavs opposed the Dalit groom riding a horse in front of them, as well as offering prayers at a temple, which was located in the Yadavs dominated part of the village.

Sensing the possibility of law and order problems, cops were already escorting the groom’s wedding procession during the temple run. But the procession’s passage was blocked by the Yadavs when it entered their area for prayers.

The other side started pelting stones on the procession, but the police managed to get the groom to offer prayers at the temple in the Yadav-dominated area. However, while returning home, leaving for the bride’s place, the groom’s procession was attacked again. But this time, those forming part of the procession, also reacted. At least four cops, including two officers were hurt in the stone-pelting incidents.

A case was registered against 50 persons under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

Incidents where Dalit wedding processions were either blocked or attacked have been reported from villages in Bundelkhand in the past.

Reacting to the incident, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and State Congress chief Kamal Nath accused the ruling BJP of failing to protect Dalits in the State.

A part of his Twitter post on the issue read: “This is not just a matter of a procession but a matter of social justice for the Scheduled Castes. If the [Chief Minister] Shivraj [Singh Chouhan] government cannot give the right to the deprived section of the society to live with respect in the society, then there is nothing left to say about the law and order of the State. I demand from the Chief Minister to take strict action in this matter and run a special campaign for social harmony.”

प्रदेश के छतरपुर जिले में पुलिस की उपस्थिति के बावजूद अनुसूचित जाति के दूल्हे की बारात पर पथराव किए जाने का मामला अत्यंत गंभीर है। यद्यपि बाद में पुलिस सुरक्षा में बारात निकाली गई, लेकिन चिंता का विषय है कि इस तरह की प्रवृत्ति बार-बार मध्यप्रदेश में देखने को क्यों मिल रही है?

यह… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) June 6, 2023

DALIT MAN’S THUMB CHOPPED OFF IN GUJARAT



In Gujarat’s Patan district, a " so-called" upper caste group allegedly attacked a Dalit man and chopped off his thumb after the latter’s nephew picked up a cricket ball during a game on the school playground.

Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit activist and Congress MLA from Vadgam, along with Hitendra Pithadia, chairman of the Gujarat Congress’s SC department, met with the Director general of police (DGP) of Gujarat on Tuesday to discuss registering cases against the suspects and securing the immediate arrest of all suspects.

MLA Jignesh Mevani said, “An eight-year-old boy was insulted by racial slurs and threatened to be buried in the ground. Moreover, after two compromises, they attacked them with planning, cutting off half of his palm.”

