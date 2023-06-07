Man dressed as lawyer shoots gangster dead at Lucknow court 

By IANS

An assailant, who had donned a lawyer's robes, shot and killed dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing inside the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Jeeva is an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was recently given a life term in the 1991 Awadesh Rai murder case.

Booked in several other criminal cases and lodged in Lucknow jail, Jeeva, a dreaded shooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, received multiple injuries and then succumbed.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

Jeeva (48) was a resident of Muzaffarnagar district.

The accused assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Kerakat in Jaunpur district, was overpowered and handed over to the police. However, he was beaten up so badly by other lawyers that his condition is said to be critical.

A two-year-old girl who was present in the court has also received a gunshot injury on her back. A police constable was also injured in the attack and has been sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggest that the shooter arrived in the court dressed as lawyers, and opened fire at Jeeva.

Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused. He was also an accused in the murder of BJP MLA Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi.

Jeeva's wife Payal Maheshwari has recently said that she feared her husband would be killed in custody.

Jeeva started his 'career' as a compounder in Muzaffarnagar and then became a member of the underworld after joining the Mukhtar Ansari gang.

He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

Meanwhile, after the shootout, police faced the ire of lawyers who pelted stones at them.

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.

The gangster was accused in the murder case of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and was brought to court for a hearing.

Brahm Dutta Dwivedi along with his gunner was killed on February 10, 1997, in Farukhabad district.

A trial court on July 17, 2003, convicted Jeeva for commissioning the killing of Dwivedi and his gunner and also committing a murderous assault on his driver.

The court sentenced Jeeva to life imprisonment in the case.

Following the shooting incident on the court premises on Wednesday, advocates staged a protest against the police, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order and beefing up stricter security arrangements

Jeeva collapsed at the spot after being shot at while a police officer also sustained injuries.

DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra.

(With inputs from PTI.)

