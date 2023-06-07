Home Nation

Wrestlers meet with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after invite

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

Published: 07th June 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

