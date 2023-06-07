Wrestlers meet with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after invite

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

VIDEO | Wrestler Bajrang Punia arrives at Union Minister Anurag Thakur's residence in Delhi. Thakur, earlier today, had invited the wrestlers protesting against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks. pic.twitter.com/bpM9ZlehA5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

